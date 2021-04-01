A&M Consolidated softball team loses to Katy Paetow in district game

A&M Consolidated’s Aiyana Coleman hit two home runs, and Karli De La Rosa went 3 for 4 with a double, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t slow Katy Paetow’s rally in a 9-5 loss Thursday in District 19-5A play at Lady Tiger Field.

Consol’s Raegan Johnson threw a complete game and took the loss, striking out eight. She gave up just two earned runs as the Lady Tigers committed five errors.

Consol’s Grace Rayborn and Quinn Zaragoza each went 2 for 4 with Rayborn hitting a double. Savannah Coleman added a triple.

Katy Paetow 9, A&M Consolidated 5

Paetow 000 231 3 — 9 9 0

Consol 003 110 0 — 5 13 5

L — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Karli De La Rosa 3-4, 2B, run; Aiyana Coleman 2-3, 2 HRs, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, walk; Grace Rayborn 2-4, 2B, run; Quinn Zaragoza 2-4, RBI; Savannah Coleman 1-4, 3B.