A&M Consolidated softball team loses district opener to Katy Paetow
KATY — Katy Paetow rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat A&M Consolidated 7-6 on Tuesday in the Lady Tigers’ District 19-5A opener.

Raegan Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Consol, while Savannah Coleman went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.

Consol will host Katy Jordan at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Katy Paetow 7, A&M Consolidated 6

Consol 300 120 0 — 6 10 1

Paetow 201 200 2 — 7 9 2

L — Aiyana Coleman.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Raegan Johnson 3-4, double, 2 RBIs, run; Savannah Coleman 2-4, double, RBI; Leah Becerra 1-2, double; A. Coleman 1-2, double, run, 2 walks.

