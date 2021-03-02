A&M Consolidated softball team loses district opener to Katy Paetow

KATY — Katy Paetow rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat A&M Consolidated 7-6 on Tuesday in the Lady Tigers’ District 19-5A opener.
Raegan Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Consol, while Savannah Coleman went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.
Consol will host Katy Jordan at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Katy Paetow 7, A&M Consolidated 6
Consol 300 120 0 — 6 10 1
Paetow 201 200 2 — 7 9 2
L — Aiyana Coleman.
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Raegan Johnson 3-4, double, 2 RBIs, run; Savannah Coleman 2-4, double, RBI; Leah Becerra 1-2, double; A. Coleman 1-2, double, run, 2 walks.