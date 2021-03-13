 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated softball team loses at Brenham in district play
A&M Consolidated softball team loses at Brenham in district play

BRENHAM — The A&M Consolidated built a big lead with a seven-run third, but Brenham rallied for a 15-9 victory in District 19-5A softball action Friday.

Raegan Johnson went 2 for 2 with a double, a run scored and two walks for Consol, while Claire Sisco had a triple, single, two RBIs and a run scored.

Brenham 15, A&M Consolidated 9

Consol 007 000 2 — 9 11 2

Brenham 010 545 X — 15 17 2

L — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Johnson 2-2, double, run, 2 walks; Claire Sisco 2-5, triple, 2 RBIs, run; Cassidy Rich 2-4, double, RBI, run; Quinn Zaragoza 2-4, 2 runs, hit by pitch; Savannah Coleman 1-5, double, 2 RBIs, run.

