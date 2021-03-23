A&M Consolidated softball team falls to Magnolia West in 19-5A matchup

The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Magnolia West 5-1 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Lady Tiger Field.

Consol’s Savannah Coleman went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, driving in Grace Rayborn in the fourth to cut Magnolia West’s lead to 4-1. Aiyana Coleman also had a double for Consol, while Quinn Zaragoza went 1 for 2.

Raegan Johnson threw a complete game for Consol, taking the loss after giving up four earned runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Magnolia West 5, Consol 1

Magnolia West 000 401 0 — 5 5 0

Consol 000 100 0 — 1 4 1

L — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Savannah Coleman 2-3, 2 2Bs, RBI; Aiyana Coleman 1-2, 2B, walk; Quinn Zaragoza 1-2, HBP.