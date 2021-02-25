 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated softball team drops first two games at tournament
SUGAR LAND — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Weimar 5-4 in four innings and El Campo 9-8 in six innings to open play at the Fort Bend Christian Academy tournament Thursday.

Consol’s Savannah Coleman went 4 for 5 over the two games, with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Aiyana Coleman also went 4 for 6 with a double and two RBIs, and Quinn Zaragoza homered against El Campo.

Consol will continue tournament play Friday against Houston Heights at 10:45 a.m. and Fort Bend Christian at 2:15 p.m.

Weimar 5, A&M Consolidated 4 (4 innings)

Consol 022 0 — 4 4 0

Weimar 004 1 — 5 4 0

L — Aiyana Coleman.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Savannah Coleman 2-2, home run, double, 2 RBIs, run; A. Coleman 1-2, double, RBI.

El Campo 9, A&M Consolidated 8 (6 innings)

El Campo 220 032 — 9 9 1

Consol 203 201 — 8 10 1

L — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — A. Coleman 3-4, RBI; S. Coleman 2-3, double, RBI, walk; Quinn Zaragoza 1-4, home run, RBI, 3 runs.

