A&M Consolidated softball team drops district game to Waller
A&M Consolidated softball team drops district game to Waller

A&M Consolidated fell behind early and couldn’t rally against Waller, losing 14-0 in five innings in District 19-5A softball play at Lady Tiger Field.

Consol’s Claire Sisco, Aiyana Coleman, Savannah Coleman and Raegan Johnson each had a single.

Waller 14, A&M Consolidated 0

Waller 823 10 — 14 12 0

Consol 000 00 — 0 4 1

L — Aiyana Coleman.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Claire Sisco 1-2; A. Coleman 1-2; Savannah Coleman 1-2; Raegan Johnson 1-2.

