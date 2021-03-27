A&M Consolidated softball team drops district game to Waller

A&M Consolidated fell behind early and couldn’t rally against Waller, losing 14-0 in five innings in District 19-5A softball play at Lady Tiger Field.
Consol’s Claire Sisco, Aiyana Coleman, Savannah Coleman and Raegan Johnson each had a single.
Waller 14, A&M Consolidated 0
Waller 823 10 — 14 12 0
Consol 000 00 — 0 4 1
L — Aiyana Coleman.
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Claire Sisco 1-2; A. Coleman 1-2; Savannah Coleman 1-2; Raegan Johnson 1-2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!