A&M Consolidated softball team beats Tomball 11-4

The A&M Consolidated softball team scored seven runs over the first two innings and easily held on to beat Tomball 11-4 in nondistrict play Friday at Lady Tiger Field.

Raegan Johnson started in the circle for Consol and earned the win, not allowing an earned run over 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Aiyana Coleman threw the final 3 1/3 innings in relief, holding Tomball to one run and no hits with four strikeouts.

Savannah Coleman went 2 for 3 with a triple, RBI, two runs scored and a walk to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate.

A&M Consolidated 11, Tomball 4

Tomball 102 000 1 — 4 2 3

Consol 340 022 X — 11 12 3

W — Raegan Johnson. S — Aiyana Coleman.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Savannah Coleman 2-3, 3B, RBI, 2 runs, walk; Claire Sisco 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs, walk, steal; Johnson 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; Quinn Zaragoza 2-3, RBI, 2 runs, 2 steals; A. Coleman 2-4, 2 RBIs; Cassidy Rich 2-3, run, steal.