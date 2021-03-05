 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated softball team beats Tomball 11-4
0 comments

A&M Consolidated softball team beats Tomball 11-4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The A&M Consolidated softball team scored seven runs over the first two innings and easily held on to beat Tomball 11-4 in nondistrict play Friday at Lady Tiger Field.

Raegan Johnson started in the circle for Consol and earned the win, not allowing an earned run over 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Aiyana Coleman threw the final 3 1/3 innings in relief, holding Tomball to one run and no hits with four strikeouts.

Savannah Coleman went 2 for 3 with a triple, RBI, two runs scored and a walk to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate.

A&M Consolidated 11, Tomball 4

Tomball 102 000 1 — 4 2 3

Consol 340 022 X — 11 12 3

W — Raegan Johnson. S — Aiyana Coleman.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Savannah Coleman 2-3, 3B, RBI, 2 runs, walk; Claire Sisco 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs, walk, steal; Johnson 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; Quinn Zaragoza 2-3, RBI, 2 runs, 2 steals; A. Coleman 2-4, 2 RBIs; Cassidy Rich 2-3, run, steal.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert