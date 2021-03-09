A&M Consolidated shuts out Rudder 3-0 in District 19-5A girls soccer

Eagle staff report
The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team beat Rudder 3-0 on Tuesday in District 19-5A action at Tigerland Stadium.
Consol improved to 13-3 overall and 10-2 in district.
