 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated shuts out Rudder 3-0 in District 19-5A girls soccer
0 comments

A&M Consolidated shuts out Rudder 3-0 in District 19-5A girls soccer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210309 CONSOL V RUDDER SOC MM 02

A&M Consolidated’s Abby Ross, center, runs onto a pass past Rudder’s Brianna Ocampo, left, on Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium. Consol won the District 19-5A girls soccer match 3-0 to reach 13-3 overall and 10-2 in district.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team beat Rudder 3-0 on Tuesday in District 19-5A action at Tigerland Stadium.

Consol improved to 13-3 overall and 10-2 in district.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert