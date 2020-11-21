A&M Consolidated shuts out Lamar Fulshear 51-0

If it wasn’t for the special teams touchdown and two defensive touchdowns, the story of the game would have been fourth-down plays. Fulshear (4-4, 0-4) moved the ball in the first half, but four times Consol forced the Chargers to turn it over on downs.

The final drive put an exclamation point on the first half with the Chargers driving 60 yards but coming away empty-handed when Edge’s fourth-and-4 pass from the Consol 15-yard line sailed out of bounds. On the play before, Fulshear’s Parker Williams caught a ball just beyond the pylon in the end zone but was ruled out of bounds.

“What was great was our defense was getting off the ball well and wrapping up and getting them in bad pressure zone,” Fedora said. “When we were on offense on the fourth down, our guys did the proper blocking assignments with the running backs hitting it downhill quick.”

Fulshear’s drives that ended on downs stopped at the Chargers’ 48 and Consol’s 14, 8 and 15.

Consol moved 92 yards for its fourth TD, converting twice on fourth down. Sutton Lake converted the first, a fourth-and-1, with a 38-yard run around the right end. Jaylon Walton converted the second with a 3-yard touchdown run on a reverse. He opened the drive with the same play in the opposite direction for 26 yards.