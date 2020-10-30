 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated seventh grade volleyball teams sweep SFA; eighth grade teams split with Brenham:
A&M Consolidated’s seventh grade Silver and Black teams sweeped Austin Middle School in two sets on Thursday, while the eighth grade teams went 1-1 against Brenham.

Consol’s seventh grade Silver dominated each set on its way to a 25-13, 25-6 win over SFA. The Black team fought through a tough first set and got past SFA with a 27-25, 25-21 win. The eighth grade Silver team batteld for a 25-23, 25-21 win over Brenham, but the Black team couldn’t get past the Cubs and fell 25-19, 18-25, 18-25.

