A&M Consolidated seventh grade volleyball teams sweep SFA; eighth grade teams split with Brenham:

A&M Consolidated’s seventh grade Silver and Black teams sweeped Austin Middle School in two sets on Thursday, while the eighth grade teams went 1-1 against Brenham.

Consol’s seventh grade Silver dominated each set on its way to a 25-13, 25-6 win over SFA. The Black team fought through a tough first set and got past SFA with a 27-25, 25-21 win. The eighth grade Silver team batteld for a 25-23, 25-21 win over Brenham, but the Black team couldn’t get past the Cubs and fell 25-19, 18-25, 18-25.