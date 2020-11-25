A&M Consolidated, Rudder to face off in 10-5A-II with playoffs on the line

Practicing on Thanksgiving Day and playing that weekend is usually a sign of playoff success for Texas high school football teams.

This year is different for teams in Classes 5A and 6A, who will partake in holiday festivities on the gridiron with two weeks remaining in the regular season due to COVID-19 delaying the start of the season. But in many ways, Friday’s District 10-5A Division II showdown between A&M Consolidated and Rudder at Merrill Green Stadium is a playoff game, especially for the Rangers.

Rudder (5-3, 1-3) must win to keep its playoff hopes alive as the Rangers continue their quest to reach the postseason for the first time in school history. Rudder will have to beat Consol for the first time ever, too, as the Rangers are 0-6 all-time against the Tigers, losing each year to Consol since the two schools became district foes in 2014.

“Our whole thing is ‘something to prove’ and we’ve had some hills and valleys,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “We started off really high and kind of went to a little bit of a valley. We still have a chance to make the playoffs, and this is an awesome opportunity to play a great team like Consol. Teams that make great runs in the playoffs get on a roll, and this is where our roll has got to start.”