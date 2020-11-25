A&M Consolidated, Rudder to face off in 10-5A-II with playoffs on the line

Practicing on Thanksgiving Day and playing that weekend is usually a sign of playoff success for Texas high school football teams.
This year is different for teams in Classes 5A and 6A, who will partake in holiday festivities on the gridiron with two weeks remaining in the regular season due to COVID-19 delaying the start of the season. But in many ways, Friday’s District 10-5A Division II showdown between A&M Consolidated and Rudder at Merrill Green Stadium is a playoff game, especially for the Rangers.
Rudder (5-3, 1-3) must win to keep its playoff hopes alive as the Rangers continue their quest to reach the postseason for the first time in school history. Rudder will have to beat Consol for the first time ever, too, as the Rangers are 0-6 all-time against the Tigers, losing each year to Consol since the two schools became district foes in 2014.
“Our whole thing is ‘something to prove’ and we’ve had some hills and valleys,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “We started off really high and kind of went to a little bit of a valley. We still have a chance to make the playoffs, and this is an awesome opportunity to play a great team like Consol. Teams that make great runs in the playoffs get on a roll, and this is where our roll has got to start.”
Consol (7-2, 3-2) can secure a playoff bid for the 16th straight season with a win as the Tigers close their regular-season slate this week. If the Tigers lose, they will need either Montgomery Lake Creek to lose to Montgomery or Rudder to fall to Lamar Consolidated next week to clinch a playoff berth.
“It’s kind of one of those must-wins,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “We’re treating it like a playoff, because if we win the game, we’re definitely in the playoffs. But like I tell them: If we lose the game, then we don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. We’ve got to win the game and take care of our business.”
Last week, the Tigers bounced back from a loss at Lake Creek with a 51-0 win over Fulshear for their second shutout victory in 10-5A-II play. Consol’s defense will be challenged this week facing the rampant Rudder offense led by standout senior receiver Keithron Lee and quarterback EJ Ezar.
“When we go through our defensive game plan, we know gap responsibilities,” Fedora said. “We know what we’ve got to do. We know we’ve got to fly around and wrap up, because that’s one of the things about [EJ Ezar]. He can scramble around and if you’re not staying on your receivers, that’s when he can get a big pass on you.”
Part of Consol’s focus on defense will be pressuring EJ Ezar, who leads 5A-II in passing. This season, Consol defenders have combined for 29.0 sacks, and the Tigers will get back standout linebacker Vince Sheffield this week, too.
“If we don’t give him pressure, he’s got all the time in the world to throw it up and Keithron’s the type of person to come up and get it,” Consol senior defensive end Eric Goodman said. “We’re going to try and contain him as much as we can.”
Likewise, Eric Ezar said protecting the quarterback will be pivotal for the Rangers’ success on offense as will taking advantage of opportune moments against a Tiger defense that is good at limiting them.
“They’ve got a great defensive line,” Eric Ezar said. “They have a good linebacker and secondary’s good, so they’ve got a solid defense. They play very disciplined defense.”
The Rangers had a bye last week, giving them extra time to prepare for their showdown against Consol. Eric Ezar said the off time allowed his team to take a break for the first time this season as players recharged before the last two weeks of the season.
“Everybody’s been sore throughout the season, and having a week off was good for everybody,” Rudder senior receiver Marcus Diles said.
Usually, Fedora said his teams gather on Thanksgiving week with parents and players for a “Thankful Meeting” to share what they are thankful for on and off the field, but they aren’t able to do it this week. Nonetheless, both sides are excited to be playing over the holiday with hopes of extending their seasons to at least the second weekend in December.
“It’s pretty cool to me because all we’re doing is playing football and going home,” Diles said of playing during Thanksgiving week. “That’s all you can ask for.”
