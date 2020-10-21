A&M Consolidated, Rudder football teams ready to start district play

A&M Consolidated won its first outright district championship since 2010 last season. Now the Tigers (4-0) will try to add another gold football to their trophy case as they and their fellow District 10-5A Division II foes begin district action this Friday.

“We have a championship wall in there, but your picture doesn’t go up on the wall unless you win a championship and the first championship you have a chance to win is district,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said.

While the Tigers have 20 outright and seven shared district titles to their name, crosstown foe Rudder is still looking to add its first in school history and might have a shot this season.

The Rangers also finished nondistrict play at 4-0 and have lofty goals, including making the playoffs for the first time. “Something to prove” has been Rudder’s rally cry, and while coach Eric Ezar said his team did just that in its first four games, they will open 10-5A-II play with a stiff test Friday at home against Huntsville, which is ranked 11th in Class 5A-II.