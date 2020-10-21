A&M Consolidated, Rudder football teams ready to start district play

A&M Consolidated won its first outright district championship since 2010 last season. Now the Tigers (4-0) will try to add another gold football to their trophy case as they and their fellow District 10-5A Division II foes begin district action this Friday.
“We have a championship wall in there, but your picture doesn’t go up on the wall unless you win a championship and the first championship you have a chance to win is district,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said.
While the Tigers have 20 outright and seven shared district titles to their name, crosstown foe Rudder is still looking to add its first in school history and might have a shot this season.
The Rangers also finished nondistrict play at 4-0 and have lofty goals, including making the playoffs for the first time. “Something to prove” has been Rudder’s rally cry, and while coach Eric Ezar said his team did just that in its first four games, they will open 10-5A-II play with a stiff test Friday at home against Huntsville, which is ranked 11th in Class 5A-II.
“When we had our leadership council with our captains, the first goal is to make the playoffs and the next goal is to be district champs,” Ezar said. “It’s going to be a very competitive district. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. As of last year, Huntsville went a little bit further than A&M Consolidated, so if we want to be district champs the first thing we’ve got to do is beat Huntsville.”
Consol and Rudder didn’t move this spring in the UIL’s biennial realignment, remaining in 10-5A-II with many of the same schools. The district now has seven schools after losing Katy Paetow and Cleveland while adding Lamar Fulshear.
“It helps when you have your film that you played them last year and the year before where you get to see what they try to do against you,” Fedora said of staying in the same district. “But good coaches, they look at that and they see the things they can hurt you on after watching that film, and that’s why we’ve got to be prepared for everything.”
Consol also will begin district play at home, opening their title defense at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Lamar Consolidated at Tigerland Stadium.
Fedora said he hopes to see his team continue improving communication, from blocking assignments on the offensive line to getting the details correct in the secondary and on the defensive line.
“I know their record doesn’t show all that great,” Fedora said of Lamar Consolidated, “but they’ve got athletes that can make big plays, and that’s why we’ve got to do a good job of wrapping up.”
Meanwhile, Rudder will face a rematch with Huntsville, which kept the Rangers from clinching their first playoff spot in school history by winning last year’s regular-season finale. Ezar said he felt his team came out slow in last year’s meeting because of nerves but doesn’t expect his squad to have the same demeanor this Friday.
The Rangers boast one of the state’s most prolific offenses, while the Hornets have one of the top defenses, setting up a clash in styles.
“It’ll probably be one of those really low-scoring games because of that, so we’ll see what happens,” Ezar said. “Our defense is going to have to rise up, and they may be the stars of the game.”
