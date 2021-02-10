A&M Consolidated, Rudder boys soccer teams play to 1-1 draw

Making the most of scoring opportunities has not been a strong characteristic of the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team this season.

But Consol tied crosstown rival Rudder 1-1 on Tuesday thanks to an opportune strike late in the match that rescued what seemed to be another sure tally in the loss column.

With under two minutes to play in the District 19-5A match at Tigerland Stadium, Consol’s Jude Lake flicked a pass through Rudder’s defense to the top of the 6-yard box, and Connor Buche slid to knock it in and tie the match.

Consol head coach Jarrod Southern, who acknowledged the Tigers struggle with finding the finishing touch, caught himself running out to the football numbers celebrating the score.

“The boys, they’ve worked so hard,” Southern said. “Tonight, we were the architects of our own failure. We didn’t create enough chances going forward. Thankfully, the one good chance we got in the second half ... that one we hit it in.”

The Tigers controlled possession and shots through most of the first half, somewhat by design. Rudder (4-7-2, 1-3-1) sat back on defense, allowing Consol (1-4-3, 1-1-2) plays to develop, while the Rangers’ three forwards stood ready to break on the counterattack.