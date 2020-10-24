A&M Consolidated roars past Lamar Consolidated in district opener

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We did a good job protecting up front for a while until they started doing a few of their blitzes,” Fedora said. “But Kyle did a great job scrambling out and finding open receivers.”

A&M Consol’s defense earned its second straight shutout by controlling the line of scrimmage, holding Lamar to 77 yards rushing on an average of 2.0 yards per carry.

Lamar quarterback Dylan Garrett used his arm often, but his passes were often met by Tiger defenders, who had two interceptions. A&M Consol often dropped eight defenders but used timed blitzes that brought pressure in key moments. Garrett left in the third quarter with an injury and never returned.

“For us to have two shutouts in a row, I feel like that’s a good job setting a name for our defense, letting them know that we’re here and we’re here to play,” A&M Consol defensive end Eric Goodman said. “The key was just maintain the line of scrimmage. When we have the line of scrimmage, we have the game.”

Lamar reached the red zone at the end of each half, but the Tiger defense stood tall each time.