A&M Consolidated roars past Lamar Consolidated in district opener

A balanced offensive attack backed by a strong defensive effort allowed A&M Consolidated to cruise to a 56-0 victory over Lamar Consolidated in the Tigers’ District 10-5A Division II opener Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.
“I think our guys came out on fire,” A&M Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “Defense played great. Offense played great. Special teams did a great job.”
Consol scored on seven of nine possessions, leaning on the legs of Sutton Lake and Keshun Thomas who each rushed for over 100 yards.
Lake led the Tigers’ attack, rushing for 113 yards on 17 carries. In the first half he had 98 yards on 15 carries with rushing touchdowns of 3 and 7 yards. He added an 88-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass in the second half.
Thomas took over in the second half and tore through the Lamar defense primarily running a read-option wildcat package. He finished with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
“It was balanced,” Lake said of the Tigers’ offensive approach. “We were able to throw the ball and run the ball. When we can’t do one, we’ve got to be able to do the other, but we were able to do both at the same time.”
Senior quarterback Kyle Willis commandeered the A&M Consol offense well, completing 15 of 23 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
Support Local Journalism
“We did a good job protecting up front for a while until they started doing a few of their blitzes,” Fedora said. “But Kyle did a great job scrambling out and finding open receivers.”
A&M Consol’s defense earned its second straight shutout by controlling the line of scrimmage, holding Lamar to 77 yards rushing on an average of 2.0 yards per carry.
Lamar quarterback Dylan Garrett used his arm often, but his passes were often met by Tiger defenders, who had two interceptions. A&M Consol often dropped eight defenders but used timed blitzes that brought pressure in key moments. Garrett left in the third quarter with an injury and never returned.
“For us to have two shutouts in a row, I feel like that’s a good job setting a name for our defense, letting them know that we’re here and we’re here to play,” A&M Consol defensive end Eric Goodman said. “The key was just maintain the line of scrimmage. When we have the line of scrimmage, we have the game.”
Lamar reached the red zone at the end of each half, but the Tiger defense stood tall each time.
The Mustangs had an untimed down at the end of the first half from the Tiger 10-yard line, but A&M Consol’s Joseph Perez sacked Garrett to get the Tigers to the locker room leading 28-0. Late in the fourth quarter, Lamar reached the Tiger 14, but a bad snap got away from backup quarterback Trenton Salvesen, and Consol’s Gary Essix recovered the loose ball and ran it back 63 yards for a touchdown with 12 seconds left to preserve the Tigers’ shutout.
“That’s always great when your defense does those things and when they don’t allow anybody to put points on the board,” Fedora said. “It makes your offense a lot better.”
Up next, Consol has a pivotal road trip to Huntsville. The Hornets won their district opener over Rudder 36-17, setting up an early showdown for first place in 10-5A-II.
“That’s going to be a big game, because we have to find a way travelling to their place,” Fedora said. “I think whoever comes away with that win ... they’ve got a chance to win a district championship.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!