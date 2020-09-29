A&M Consolidated RB Sutton Lake shines in opener

A&M Consolidated was searching for new playmakers on offense ahead of the 2020 season. Gone and graduated for the Tigers were standouts Devin Price and Brian Darby, who now play at Texas A&M and Oklahoma, respectively, among others in a stout class.
Senior running back Sutton Lake answered Consol’s call last week, rushing for 119 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in the Tigers’ 63-13 win over Waco University on Thursday. Lake also caught a 38-yard touchdown pass to put Consol ahead 7-0 in the first quarter.
“I thought it was an outstanding game for him,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “I thought he really did a good job getting the ball downfield and doing the things that he did. He found the gaps and you can see the type of athlete he is. He caught a big pass on fourth down and took it to the house for a touchdown. Scoring five touchdowns in a game says a lot about somebody.”
The Tigers totaled 568 yards of offense in their victory over the Trojans. Lake balanced Consol’s offensive approach as Tiger quarterback Kyle Willis threw for 419 yards, completing passes to nine different players including Lake.
“It was super exciting,” Lake said. “I knew the guys coming in, and I was confident in them, and I had no doubt they were going to be able to perform in the first game.”
Lake also doubles as the Tigers’ kicker and punter. He was a perfect 9-of-9 kicking extra-point attempts against University. Lake also plays forward for the Consol soccer team.
“I like being the kicker,” Lake said. “I always liked it since I played soccer. In middle school, that was the first position I played on the football team.”
Lake’s twin brother, Jude, also plays for the Tigers and is a senior wide receiver.
“I was just really proud of him,” Jude Lake said of his brother’s Week 1 performance. “He’s been working hard and all the guys in our class have been working hard during the offseason. We’ve been best friends growing up together our whole lives, and it’s just been a dream and been awesome to play together.”
Having a breakout performance in Waco was somewhat sentimental for Sutton Lake. His father, Kyle, was a pastor at University Baptist Church in Waco when he was tragically killed in an accident in the baptistry during a service in 2005 when Sutton was 3 years old. Sutton Lake said he had a good contingency of family and friends at the game.
Lake’s path to prominence for Consol has been riddled with injuries. After earning a spot on varsity as a sophomore, he missed significant time after suffering a concussion. As a junior, he broke his collarbone on the first play of Consol’s preseason scrimmage and was only available for the Tigers at the end of the season.
“It’s nice just to feel good and feel healthy,” Lake said. “It was tough, but like my coach was telling me, coach [Keeath] Magee and Coach Fedora and coach [John] Branch, just wait my turn. It was coming.”
Lake’s patience and perseverance has now led him to the Tigers’ starting running back spot.
“He’s done a great job keeping his head up, paying attention and learning the stuff,” Fedora said. “While he was injured, he was still at every practice studying it, understanding it, now get you in that role to be the starter.”
Lake and Consol eye building off its season-opening win this week as they travel to face Leander Rouse at 7 p.m. Friday. Rouse won its opener over Pflugerville Weiss 49-27 last week. Fedora said he hopes to see his team take a step forward with its overall tempo.
“We’ve got to get better at fast pace and seeing the signals on offense, defense to where guys aren’t out there confused on what’s going on,” Fedora said. “It’s tough not having those two scrimmages, so really that first game was kind of like a scrimmage, but we came away with a [win] and our goal is always to be 1-0, one game at a time.”
