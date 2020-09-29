A&M Consolidated RB Sutton Lake shines in opener

“I like being the kicker,” Lake said. “I always liked it since I played soccer. In middle school, that was the first position I played on the football team.”

Lake’s twin brother, Jude, also plays for the Tigers and is a senior wide receiver.

“I was just really proud of him,” Jude Lake said of his brother’s Week 1 performance. “He’s been working hard and all the guys in our class have been working hard during the offseason. We’ve been best friends growing up together our whole lives, and it’s just been a dream and been awesome to play together.”

Having a breakout performance in Waco was somewhat sentimental for Sutton Lake. His father, Kyle, was a pastor at University Baptist Church in Waco when he was tragically killed in an accident in the baptistry during a service in 2005 when Sutton was 3 years old. Sutton Lake said he had a good contingency of family and friends at the game.

Lake’s path to prominence for Consol has been riddled with injuries. After earning a spot on varsity as a sophomore, he missed significant time after suffering a concussion. As a junior, he broke his collarbone on the first play of Consol’s preseason scrimmage and was only available for the Tigers at the end of the season.