A&M Consolidated races past Montgomery Lake Creek 42-28

The A&M Consolidated football team made a statement against Montgomery Lake Creek as the race to the playoffs in District 10-5A Division II heats up.
The Tigers beat the Lions 42-28 on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, handing Lake Creek its first district loss of the season while rebounding from a loss at Huntsville last week.
“The first half I thought we played outstanding in all three phases of the game,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “Second half I wasn’t pleased with some of the things we did. We were playing some backups in there and it messed up something, but those are things we’ve got to get fixed.”
Consol freshman running back Keshon Thomas found big running lanes and had three touchdown runs of more than 40 yards.
“He did a great job,” Fedora said. “It shows the type of runner he is.”
The Tigers jumped to a 21-0 lead with more than three minutes left in the first quarter.
Consol’s first score came on a 54-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Kyle Willis to Wyatt McDougal. The Tigers (6-1, 2-1) later capitalized on a fumble recovery to take a 14-0 lead after Thomas exploded for a 41-yard TD run. Brodie Daniel capped off the 21-point first quarter with a 77-yard touchdown catch from Willis.
The Tigers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding 35-0 lead into halftime.
Lake Creek (5-2, 2-1) broke the shutout midway through the third quarter. The Lions’ defense then forced a turnover, and Lake Creek scored a few plays later. The Lions added two more TDs in the fourth quarter, but Consol had little trouble holding on for the victory.
Consol will continue district play at Montgomery next Friday.
“It’s going to be a tough district — that’s why we’ve got to be focused,” Fedora said.
