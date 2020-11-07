A&M Consolidated races past Montgomery Lake Creek 42-28

The A&M Consolidated football team made a statement against Montgomery Lake Creek as the race to the playoffs in District 10-5A Division II heats up.

The Tigers beat the Lions 42-28 on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, handing Lake Creek its first district loss of the season while rebounding from a loss at Huntsville last week.

“The first half I thought we played outstanding in all three phases of the game,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “Second half I wasn’t pleased with some of the things we did. We were playing some backups in there and it messed up something, but those are things we’ve got to get fixed.”

Consol freshman running back Keshon Thomas found big running lanes and had three touchdown runs of more than 40 yards.

“He did a great job,” Fedora said. “It shows the type of runner he is.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers jumped to a 21-0 lead with more than three minutes left in the first quarter.