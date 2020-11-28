A&M Consolidated punches in field goal for crucial District 10-5A win over Rudder in overtime

Frequently when A&M Consolidated’s Sutton Lake lines up for a field goal, he doesn’t have time to think about the kick. As the team’s standout running back, Lake typically needs more time to catch his breath than to line up his drive.
With a future playoff berth and win over crosstown rival Rudder on the line, Lake was thankful he didn’t have time to pontificate the weight of his 22-yard field goal that gave the Tigers a 24-21 overtime victory Friday in District 10-5A Division II play at Merrill Green Stadium.
“It’s just the next play,” Lake said. “I totally forgot that, ‘Oh shoot, they didn’t even score [in overtime].’ All I was thinking about was getting it in the end zone running the ball. My head was rushing running through the plays. I didn’t even realize I was the kicker for a second. When it came down to it, I was pretty calm back there.”
Lake took a handoff on three consecutive plays in the overtime period, gaining 6 yards to set up the winning kick. Consol’s defense set up the winning sequence by forcing Rudder (5-4, 1-4) to the turn the ball over on downs to start overtime.
It ended a stirring second-half effort by the Rangers.
After trailing 14-7 at halftime and knowing a playoff berth was on the line, Rudder’s defensive front pinned its ears back and brought pressure on the Tiger backfield (8-2) throughout the second half. Rudder sacked Consol quarterback Kyle Willis four times, including two key sacks by linebacker Tre McLenton. The Ranger defense caught the Tigers for 36 lost yards overall, including 26 yards lost on sacks.
“They just did a good job of never quitting and fighting and had some great stops,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “The defense played really well.”
Despite the defensive rush, Consol added to its lead late in the third quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Lake.
“I was proud of everyone just staying cool and collected, because it was really nervous for a lot of guys,” Lake said. “There was a lot of new guys playing.”
Lake finished with 107 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Freshman running back Keshon Thomas led Consol in rushing with 124 yards and a score on 12 carries on a misty Friday evening.
“With this weather the way it was tonight, they were all loading up in the box, so we were just communicating to them on how we needed to pick up the different blocking assignments,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “We just knew this was a game where we would run the ball a lot.”
One play was all Rudder needed to get back into the game. Quarterback EJ Ezar dialed up a fake reverse, ultimately handing the ball to Ranger playmaker Keithron Lee. The speedster weaved through the Tiger defense, leaving enough energy for a late stiff arm that sprung him to a 79-yard touchdown.
Rudder’s defense forced a three-and-out and then recovered a fumble to stop the Tigers on their following two drives. Capitalizing on good field position, the Rangers turned the fumble into the game-tying score at the end of a 10-play 33-yard drive. Ezar pushed the pile on a one-yard keeper to bring the score to a 21-point tie.
He was rewarded after a 4-yard scramble and a cartwheel hurdle over a defender feel a yard short of the end zone a play prior.
Ezar completed 10-of-17 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown to compliment 64 yards on 14 carries and the rushing score. Lee rushed for 97 yards on 14 carries and collected a rushing touchdown. He led all receivers with 63 yards on five catches and a touchdown.
Tiger linebacker Tyndall McNamara flew sideline-to-sideline for a team-high eight tackles, including two tackles for loss.
“This one, we really wanted it bad, just to secure our spot and make it a promise for the playoffs,” McNamara said. “If we would have lost, it would have been iffy to get in, but this made it for sure. Going into overtime, it was awesome. The intensity of the crowd brought the best out of all of us.”
After losing the overtime coin flip, two incomplete passes and a huge tackle for loss spelled the end for Rudder, despite controlling most of the second half. The loss ended the Rangers chances at their first ever playoff birth, as well as their first win over Consol in seven attempts.
Lake said they did not want to be the Tiger team that ended the win streak.
“Just a tough loss,” Ezar said. “They left everything on the field. The emotion after the game — they gave everything they possibly could. I was very proud of them.”
Four run plays set up the 22-yard field goal that sailed through the middle of the uprights, sending all 11 Ranger defenders to their knees. A rush of maroon and white took the field to engulf Lake, who drilled his first-ever game-winning kick.
“It definitely puts a big push on the energy and setting the tone for the playoffs, however the rest of the season turned out,” Lake said. “It was really good to get a win and push us into the playoffs.”
