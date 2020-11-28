A&M Consolidated punches in field goal for crucial District 10-5A win over Rudder in overtime

He was rewarded after a 4-yard scramble and a cartwheel hurdle over a defender feel a yard short of the end zone a play prior.

Ezar completed 10-of-17 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown to compliment 64 yards on 14 carries and the rushing score. Lee rushed for 97 yards on 14 carries and collected a rushing touchdown. He led all receivers with 63 yards on five catches and a touchdown.

Tiger linebacker Tyndall McNamara flew sideline-to-sideline for a team-high eight tackles, including two tackles for loss.

“This one, we really wanted it bad, just to secure our spot and make it a promise for the playoffs,” McNamara said. “If we would have lost, it would have been iffy to get in, but this made it for sure. Going into overtime, it was awesome. The intensity of the crowd brought the best out of all of us.”

After losing the overtime coin flip, two incomplete passes and a huge tackle for loss spelled the end for Rudder, despite controlling most of the second half. The loss ended the Rangers chances at their first ever playoff birth, as well as their first win over Consol in seven attempts.

Lake said they did not want to be the Tiger team that ended the win streak.