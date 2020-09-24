A&M Consolidated opens football season with 63-13 win over Waco University in nondistrict play

WACO — In most years, high school football teams have found their midseason stride by the end of September. But on an uneven night for both teams, A&M Consolidated and Waco University were clearly playing their season openers.
The Tigers showed off an array of slippery backs and receivers as Consol distanced itself from University in the first half and claimed a 63-13 victory Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium in nondistrict play.
But the Trojans showed flashes of potential as sophomore quarterback Nik Sanders rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, and defenders Nathan Oliverez and Gerald Price each came up with impressive plays in the first half.
Even so, it was a night of penalties and turnovers for Consol and University. That’s not a surprise as the two Class 5A programs officially started practice just a little more than two weeks ago.
The UIL’s plan for COVID-19 risk mitigation meant that 5A and 6A programs delayed the start of their season. Some are beginning this week, while others won’t tee it up until next week.
But the Tigers got off to a faster start than their season-opening opponent and didn’t slow down in the 50-point win.
Tigers running back Sutton Lake rushed for 131 yards and scored five touchdowns, while quarterback Kyle Willis passed for more than 300 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.
Consol led 28-7 coming into the second half when Jude Lake returned the opening kickoff for 59 yards to the Trojan 16-yard line. Sutton Lake scored two plays later on a five-yard touchdown run.
The twin brothers, Sutton and Jude Lake, are the sons of Kyle Lake, a former University Baptist Church pastor in Waco, who was killed in a tragic accident in the baptistry in 2005.
Kyle Lake would have been proud of Sutton Lake’s first offensive drive of the season.
Sutton Lake’s deep run into University territory to start Consol’s series was cut short by a downfield holding call, but he still managed to score in the series. Willis tossed a short pass to Sutton Lake near the Consol sideline and the Tigers’ running back dodged the Trojan defense all the way to the 2-yard line, where he dived to reach the ball across the goal line. The 38-yard touchdown put the Tigers up 7-0 with 6:18 remaining in the first quarter.
Sutton Lake continued to make noise and capitalized on a short field in the Tigers’ next possession, in which he rushed twice on the three-play drive, covering all 28-yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run.
University’s Oliverez did his part to slow down Consol in the first half after he recovered a Willis fumble to stop the Tigers’ third drive and get the Trojans started on their first scoring march of the season. Sanders led the Trojans to their first score of the night after breaking loose for a 35-yard run to the Consol 6. The young quarterback reached the end zone two plays later on a four-yard run. University’s touchdown cut the Tigers lead to 14-7 with 9:12 remaining in the half.
Consol answered back quickly before halftime.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Willis found wide receiver Brodie Daniel wide open in the middle of the field. Daniel outran the University defense for a 76-yard touchdown. Oliverez intercepted a Willis pass to keep Consol from adding to its lead later in the second quarter, but the Trojans couldn’t slow down the opposing offense for long.
Willis peppered passes to Jaylon Walter and Jude Lake to cover 84 yards and reached the University one-yard line with less than five minutes remaining until the break. Willis took the ball the rest of the way for a 28-7 lead that the Tigers took into halftime.
Willis passed for 178 yards in the first half, while Sutton Lake rushed for 75 and piled up 113 total yards before intermission. University’s Sanders racked up 83 rushing yards in the second quarter alone.
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!