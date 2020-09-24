A&M Consolidated opens football season with 63-13 win over Waco University in nondistrict play

Consol led 28-7 coming into the second half when Jude Lake returned the opening kickoff for 59 yards to the Trojan 16-yard line. Sutton Lake scored two plays later on a five-yard touchdown run.

The twin brothers, Sutton and Jude Lake, are the sons of Kyle Lake, a former University Baptist Church pastor in Waco, who was killed in a tragic accident in the baptistry in 2005.

Kyle Lake would have been proud of Sutton Lake’s first offensive drive of the season.

Sutton Lake’s deep run into University territory to start Consol’s series was cut short by a downfield holding call, but he still managed to score in the series. Willis tossed a short pass to Sutton Lake near the Consol sideline and the Tigers’ running back dodged the Trojan defense all the way to the 2-yard line, where he dived to reach the ball across the goal line. The 38-yard touchdown put the Tigers up 7-0 with 6:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Sutton Lake continued to make noise and capitalized on a short field in the Tigers’ next possession, in which he rushed twice on the three-play drive, covering all 28-yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run.