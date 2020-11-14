A&M Consolidated loses at Montgomery 38-14

MONTGOMERY — Montgomery’s defensive front overwhelmed A&M Consolidated time and time again as the Tigers struggled to find an offensive spark in a 38-14 loss on Friday night in District 10-5A Division II play at Montgomery ISD Stadium.
Consol (6-2, 2-2) took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter but didn’t record another first down for almost 30 minutes. The Tigers also totaled just 4 yards of offense in their next six possessions — spanning the second and third quarters — as the Bears (5-2, 3-0) took control.
“We didn’t play a very good ballgame,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “We didn’t do things up front like blocking. Just didn’t execute on offense. Defensively what they were doing stopped us in our game.”
Fedora added that the Tigers missed the presence of two key players but declined to name the players or the reason they missed the game.
“We had to make some changes,” Fedora said. “That affected us. We had game planned everything and didn’t find out until yesterday that it was going to happen.”
As Consol sputtered, Montgomery lit up.
A third-down sack of Tigers quarterback Kyle Willis with about eight minutes left in the second quarter ignited the Bears sideline and seemed to be the catalyst for the Montgomery performance. The Bears took the lead for good on the fourth play of the ensuing drive when Tre Harden pulled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brock Bolfing, pushing Montgomery ahead 10-7 with 6:12 left in the first half.
Montgomery stretched the advantage to 17-7 going into halftime after Jacob Sandegren’s reverse pass to Triston Johnson with three seconds left.
The Tigers seemed to find new life when Diego Moya intercepted a Bolfing pass five plays into the Bears’ opening possession of the second half. But Montgomery’s defense squelched Consol’s attempt to rally immediately as Josiah Gaetani intercepted Willis on the first play of the ensuing drive and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.
“[Consol] is good, but our defense just settled in and got used to the speed,” Montgomery coach John Bolfing said. “Also we were able to put pressure on the quarterback most of the night, which was huge. We just didn’t give up many big plays other than that first one. Offensively, our offensive line took charge, and then we were able to grind it out on the ground.”
Sutton Lake, whose 4-yard touchdown run gave Consol the 7-3 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter, was largely corralled by Montgomery the rest of the game. The senior running back plays a key role in the Tigers’ offense in most games but finished with 10 carries for 27 yards as Consol struggled to pick up first downs and give him opportunities to run.
“We just didn’t block up front well to get the creases and the holes,” Fedora said. “Sutton is a tough young man. He’s not 100% healthy, but he said he was going to fight through it and do what he could.”
The Tigers’ offense finally caught a break when Jaylon Walter pulled in a short pass from Willis and slipped past the Bears’ secondary for 58-yard touchdown with 2:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. By then it was too late for a comeback.
The Bears had two runners break the century mark as Jalen Washington had 110 yards on 20 carries, including a 14-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and Adavion Johnson had 101 yards on 19 carries.
Willis completed 8 of 19 passes for 167 yards with two interceptions.
Consol now faces a pair of crucial games to close the regular season as the Tigers try to stay in the playoff picture. They will host Lamar Fulshear next Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
“We have to bounce back,” Fedora said. “I told them the next two games are very important. If you don’t win one of those, you aren’t going to get into the playoffs. We’ve got a big game next week with Fulshear coming to our place, and then we have Rudder, which is always a big challenge for us. We just have to be focused for next week and take it one game at a time.”
A&M Consolidated High School homecoming 2020
