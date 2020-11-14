A&M Consolidated loses at Montgomery 38-14

Montgomery stretched the advantage to 17-7 going into halftime after Jacob Sandegren’s reverse pass to Triston Johnson with three seconds left.

The Tigers seemed to find new life when Diego Moya intercepted a Bolfing pass five plays into the Bears’ opening possession of the second half. But Montgomery’s defense squelched Consol’s attempt to rally immediately as Josiah Gaetani intercepted Willis on the first play of the ensuing drive and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.

“[Consol] is good, but our defense just settled in and got used to the speed,” Montgomery coach John Bolfing said. “Also we were able to put pressure on the quarterback most of the night, which was huge. We just didn’t give up many big plays other than that first one. Offensively, our offensive line took charge, and then we were able to grind it out on the ground.”

Sutton Lake, whose 4-yard touchdown run gave Consol the 7-3 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter, was largely corralled by Montgomery the rest of the game. The senior running back plays a key role in the Tigers’ offense in most games but finished with 10 carries for 27 yards as Consol struggled to pick up first downs and give him opportunities to run.