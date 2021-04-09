A&M Consolidated loses at home to Brenham

The Brenham softball team used two big innings to put away A&M Consolidated 17-2 in six innings Friday in District 19-5A play at Lady Tiger Field.

Leading 4-2 to start the fifth, the Cubettes (17-9, 6-4) scored seven runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth to win via the run rule. Senior Kramer Eschete led Brenham at the plate, going 4 for 5 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored.