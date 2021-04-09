 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated loses at home to Brenham
A&M Consolidated loses at home to Brenham

The Brenham softball team used two big innings to put away A&M Consolidated 17-2 in six innings Friday in District 19-5A play at Lady Tiger Field.

Leading 4-2 to start the fifth, the Cubettes (17-9, 6-4) scored seven runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth to win via the run rule. Senior Kramer Eschete led Brenham at the plate, going 4 for 5 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Claire Sisco had a double, RBI and run scored for Consol (9-12, 2-8).

Brenham freshman Della Jasinski earned the win in the circle, striking out 10 over five innings.

Brenham 17, A&M Consolidated 2 (6 innings)

Brenham 130 076 — 17 17 1

Consol 000 200 — 2 4 3

W — Della Jasinski. L — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: BRENHAM — Kramer Eschete 4-5, 2 2Bs, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Maggie Hodde 3-4, 2B, RBI, run; Courtney Ragnes 3-5, 2 RBIs, run; Halle Scheel 3-4, 3 runs. CONSOL — Claire Sisco 1-2, 2B, RBI, run, walk; Johnson 1-3, RBI; Cassidy Rich 1-2, run, walk; Savannah Coleman 1-3.

