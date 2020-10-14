A&M Consolidated LB Vince Sheffield settling into new role

Lee Fedora’s first impressions of Vince Sheffield were strong when Fedora arrived at A&M Consolidated in 2017.
“I was impressed with him in the first couple of days that I was here meeting the new kids and all that type of stuff,” Fedora said, “and I said, ‘Here’s a young guy that’s going to be an outstanding player.’”
It didn’t take long for Sheffield to impress Fedora on the field and make an impact for the Tigers. He started on varsity at defensive end as a sophomore, and now as a senior he’s one of Consol’s top leaders and is second on the team in tackles (35) this season.
“He’s a great young man,” Fedora said. “We saw that when he was a young guy. That’s why he was a starter as a sophomore. He’s got that athletic ability and he’s a player. What I love about him, he’s one of those guys ... it doesn’t matter what position you put him in. He’s going to step up and he’s going to play that role and he’s going to be that leader.”
After earning all-state honors last season, Sheffield was tasked with helping the Tigers’ defense in a new manner — moving to middle linebacker. A void had been left at the position by Makel Williams, who graduated, and Consol called on Sheffield to step in.
“He was one heck of a defensive lineman, but with losing the linebackers we had, we had to fill that spot and he jumped right in and said, ‘I’ll learn it coach. I’ll do it,’” Fedora said. “He’s done a great job.”
So far, Sheffield’s shift has been a success. He had 15 tackles in the season opener against Waco University. Against Leander Rouse, the Tigers’ defense forced 10 three-and-outs. Last Friday against San Angelo Central, Sheffield had an interception.
“It’s been a bigger role I have to play,” Sheffield said. “Defensive line, there’s not as many roles as linebacker. I have to cover and do other things now, but I’m slowly learning. I’m actually really comfortable. It’s just playing that new role at linebacker, just getting comfortable and learning it.”
Over the offseason, Sheffield worked on footwork and did weight training at home in preparation to switch positions, Fedora said.
“He’s stepped in that role because we always talk about you’ve got to find leadership because playing that middle linebacker’s like being the quarterback on offense,” Fedora said. “You’ve got to be that leader on defense, and that’s the role he takes.”
Learning from those before him helped mold Sheffield into the leader he is today.
“It actually helped me a lot because I used to come to the games and watch how they led their defense,” Sheffield said.
Consol (3-0) will close out nondistrict action this Friday on the road against Willis (0-3). Fedora said he hopes to see his team continue to improve tackling on defense, limit turnovers on offense and cover returns better on special teams.
“We always talk about there’s three series,” Fedora said. “There’s predistrict and we want to go undefeated. We’ve got a chance to do that if we take care of our business on the road at Willis.”
