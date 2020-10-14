A&M Consolidated LB Vince Sheffield settling into new role

Lee Fedora’s first impressions of Vince Sheffield were strong when Fedora arrived at A&M Consolidated in 2017.

“I was impressed with him in the first couple of days that I was here meeting the new kids and all that type of stuff,” Fedora said, “and I said, ‘Here’s a young guy that’s going to be an outstanding player.’”

It didn’t take long for Sheffield to impress Fedora on the field and make an impact for the Tigers. He started on varsity at defensive end as a sophomore, and now as a senior he’s one of Consol’s top leaders and is second on the team in tackles (35) this season.

“He’s a great young man,” Fedora said. “We saw that when he was a young guy. That’s why he was a starter as a sophomore. He’s got that athletic ability and he’s a player. What I love about him, he’s one of those guys ... it doesn’t matter what position you put him in. He’s going to step up and he’s going to play that role and he’s going to be that leader.”

After earning all-state honors last season, Sheffield was tasked with helping the Tigers’ defense in a new manner — moving to middle linebacker. A void had been left at the position by Makel Williams, who graduated, and Consol called on Sheffield to step in.