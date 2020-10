Karson Dillard threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and Darius Turner, J Golden and Dre’Kavian ran for TDs to lead the A&M Consolidated JV Maroon football team to a 49-0 victory over Lamar Consolidated on Thursday. Dillard hit James Smith with a 58-yard TD pass, Porter Lemons with a 41-yarder and Carter Frank with an 11-yarder. Mo Foketi also made 7 of 7 extra-point kicks.