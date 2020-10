A&M Consolidated’s Aspen Aguilar scored on an 80-yard kickoff return, and Jakiem Paldo threw a TD pass and scored on a 4-yard TD run to lead the Tiger JV Maroon football team past Huntsville 35-6 on Thursday. Consol’s Dre’Kavian Minor scored on a 77-yard run. Karson Dillard threw a 38-yard TD pass to Carter Franks, and Paldo threw a 48-yarder to Mo Foketi, who also made 5 of 5 extra-point kicks.