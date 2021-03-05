 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated JV baseball team wins two tournament games
A&M Consolidated JV baseball team wins two tournament games

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beat Conroe 10-0 in five innings and Bellville 10-1 on Thursday in Consol’s subvarsity tournament.

Consol’s Sam Nitzke and Klayton Kurtz combined to pitch the shutout against Conroe. Nitzke worked four innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. Kurtz struck out the side in the fifth. At the plate, Joaquin Costa, Gage Dorris, Bradley Boedeker, Mo Foketi, Noah Wright and Clayton Ely drove in runs for Consol.

Against Bellville, Consol’s Corey Kingman allowed one run over five innings, striking out eight with no walks to earn the win. Ely, Foketi and Boedeker each had multiple hits, while Foketi, Dalton Cordray and Boedeker combined for eight RBI’s.

