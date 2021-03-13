 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated JV baseball team wins games against Elgin, Belton
0 comments

A&M Consolidated JV baseball team wins games against Elgin, Belton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beat Elgin 11-1 and Belton 6-3 on Thursday.

Consol’s Dalton Cordray and Joaquin Costa each had a triple, and Cody Urso went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs against Elgin. Cordray also threw a complete game to earn the victory, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts over five innings.

Against Belton, Cordray and Klayton Kurtz each had two hits, while Joaquin Costa, Brad Boedeker and Urso each had one for Consol. Stryker Blevins started on the mound and struck out two over four shutout innings. Kurtz recorded the last three outs to seal the victory.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert