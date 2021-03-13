A&M Consolidated JV baseball team wins games against Elgin, Belton

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beat Elgin 11-1 and Belton 6-3 on Thursday.

Consol’s Dalton Cordray and Joaquin Costa each had a triple, and Cody Urso went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs against Elgin. Cordray also threw a complete game to earn the victory, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts over five innings.

Against Belton, Cordray and Klayton Kurtz each had two hits, while Joaquin Costa, Brad Boedeker and Urso each had one for Consol. Stryker Blevins started on the mound and struck out two over four shutout innings. Kurtz recorded the last three outs to seal the victory.