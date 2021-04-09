A&M Consolidated JV baseball team splits with Magnolia

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team split a doubleheader with Magnolia on Thursday at Tiger Field. Ethan Dickson and Corey Kingman pitched the Tigers to a 10-0 victory in the opener, while Magnolia won the second game 6-2. Dickson pitched three no-hit innings, striking out five in the opener, and Kingman pitched two innings. Joaquin Costa and Dalton Cordray each had two hits, while Bradley Boedeker and Cody Urso each had two RBIs for Consol. In the second game, Consol’s Noah Wright had two hits.