A&M Consolidated JV 56, Willis 6

A&M Consolidated’s JV team took a dominating 35-6 lead at halftime and didn’t let up in its 56-6 victory over Willis on Thursday.

Quarterback Jahkeim Paldo led the Tigers with five total touchdowns on the night after connecting with Christian Dalsing, Carter Frank and James Smith for 87, 35 and 10 yard TD passes, while also adding two scores on the ground.

Darius Tucker put Consol on the board with an early 28-yard TD run, and after Paldo ran in his first TD, Dre’Kavian Minor ran in a 81-yard TD at the start of the second quarter.

The Tigers ended the game with another TD after Karai Brown intercepted a pass and ran it back 21-yards for the score. Paldo also found Dalsing for a 2-point conversion late in the fourth after Frank’s TD. Consol’s kicker Mo Foketi went 5 of 6 in PAT kicks.