A&M Consolidated JV 39, Rudder JV 0
Dre’Kavian Minor scored three touchdowns, and Zach Duron returned a fumble 65 yards for another score to help the A&M Consolidated JV football team shut out Rudder 39-0 on Wednesday.

Minor scored on runs of 29 and 32 yards and on a 65-yard punt return. Consol’s Sam Chew also scored on a 12-yard run, and Karson Dillard threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Aspen Aguilar. Jordan Cobb scored on a conversion run, and Bryan Claudio kicked an extra point.

Consol finished the season 8-2 overall and 5-1 in district.

