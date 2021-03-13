 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated goes 3-1 at Langham Creek baseball tournament
HOUSTON — The A&M Consolidated baseball team lost to Langham Creek 8-4 on Saturday to finish 3-1 at Langham Creek’s tournament.

Consol’s Ethan Brittain had two hits and two RBIs, while Nathan Hodge had two hits, and Christian Letendre, Caden Yorek and Wesley Boedeker each had one.

Consol’s Hunter Bond threw a complete game in the Tigers’ 7-3 victory over Cypress Woods on Friday. Brandon Bishop went 3 for 4, and Christian Letendre hit a two-run home run for Consol. Yorek, Chase Sodolak and Davis Harrell also had hits for the Tigers.

Consol opened the tournament Thursday with wins over Cypress Ranch 2-0 and Klein 4-3.

Consol will open District 19-5A play at Waller on Tuesday.

