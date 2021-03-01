A&M Consolidated girls swimming team gears up for Class 5A state meet

The A&M Consolidated girls swimming team has been faced with challenge after challenge this season.

Whether it was COVID-19, a winter storm or issues with their pool boiler, the Lady Tigers adapted to the changes each obstacle brought. But one thing that has never wavered is their plans for the state meet.

“From day one, when we got back in the water in August after being out for six months, their goal and my goal has always been the state meet,” head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “We’ve reminded each other and encouraged each other of that fact the whole way through the season.”

Consol will be represented in five events at the Class 5A UIL girls state swimming and diving meet on Tuesday at the North East ISD Davis Natatorium in San Antonio. The Class 6A meet was on Monday. Preliminaries will be held at 10 a.m. Diving finals will begin at 2 p.m., and swimming finals will follow at 5 p.m.

The meet was originally scheduled for Feb. 19-20, but was moved back twice to Feb. 22-23 and then to this week due to expected power outages and water shortages from the winter storm. Aside from the schedule changes, Consol also experienced problems with its pool boiler as a result of the storm.