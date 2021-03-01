A&M Consolidated girls swimming team gears up for Class 5A state meet

The A&M Consolidated girls swimming team has been faced with challenge after challenge this season.
Whether it was COVID-19, a winter storm or issues with their pool boiler, the Lady Tigers adapted to the changes each obstacle brought. But one thing that has never wavered is their plans for the state meet.
“From day one, when we got back in the water in August after being out for six months, their goal and my goal has always been the state meet,” head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “We’ve reminded each other and encouraged each other of that fact the whole way through the season.”
Consol will be represented in five events at the Class 5A UIL girls state swimming and diving meet on Tuesday at the North East ISD Davis Natatorium in San Antonio. The Class 6A meet was on Monday. Preliminaries will be held at 10 a.m. Diving finals will begin at 2 p.m., and swimming finals will follow at 5 p.m.
The meet was originally scheduled for Feb. 19-20, but was moved back twice to Feb. 22-23 and then to this week due to expected power outages and water shortages from the winter storm. Aside from the schedule changes, Consol also experienced problems with its pool boiler as a result of the storm.
“We were right on schedule with where we needed to be in our training, but this group of girls, has an amazing and positive outlook,” Marquardt said. “...anything that’s been thrown out this year, the girls have really come together and the boys too when we were all training together.”
Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens leads the Lady Tigers state entries after winning the 100-yard backstroke to automatically advance at the 5A Region III meet. Owens also will compete in the 50 freestyle, 200-yard medley and the 400 freestyle relay teams. Consol’s Sam Poole will compete in the 100 breaststroke and Claire Riley will join Owens in the 50 freestyle.
The meet was limited to the regional winners and eight call-ups in each event this year because of COVID-19. The call-ups include Consol’s 200-yard medley team (Owens, Maggie Whitten, Poole and Brett Hyman), 400 freestyle team (Owens, Whitten, Hyman and Riley), as well as Riley and Poole in their respective events.
Owens took home three medals in four events in last year’s state meet. Owens set a state record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.85 seconds, and added more hardware with a second-place finish in the 50 free and a third-place finish in the 200 medley to earn her 5A female swimmer of the year award.
Consol placed third with a school record in the 200 medley last year with Owens, Riley, Susie Smith and then-senior Sydney Criscitiello.
Marquardt said Consol plans to continue the streak of bringing home medals.
“We are looking to score really well with both relays and [Owens] and her individuals, we have some goals,” Marquardt said. “We’d like to take some records off of our own board that she has set previously and we’ve got our eyes on some records that we’d like to see if we can bust at state.”