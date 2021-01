GEORGETOWN — A&M Consolidated’s Isa Bergeron-Prejean scored on a corner kick, and the Lady Tiger soccer team made it stand for a 1-0 victory over Georgetown on Friday in the Governor’s Cup.

Consol opened the event with a 2-1 victory over Midland on Thursday. The Lady Tigers will wrap up play at the tournament against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.