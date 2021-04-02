A&M Consolidated girls soccer team uses big second-half surge to beat Pflugerville

GIDDINGS — A 10-minute pep talk at halftime served as the perfect catalyst for the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team Friday night.
The Lady Tigers scored three consecutive goals within four minutes to start the second half, lifting them to a 4-3 victory over eighth-ranked Pflugerville in the Class 5A Region III quarterfinals at Buffalo Stadium.
Consol (17-4) will face sixth-ranked Friendswood (22-2-1) in the regional semifinals on Monday with the time and site to be determined. Friendswood won 6-5 over fourth-ranked Port Neches-Groves (22-2-1) in a shootout.
With the score tied 1-1 after a lackluster first half, Consol head coach Caleb Blakely let his squad know what he thought of the first 40 minutes.
“We lit a fire under our midfielders and said, ‘Hey, you have to play better. You’re better than this,’” Blakely said. “So we issued that challenge, and we talked about better spacing in the forward position, and then it was like goal, goal, goal.”
Camille Corbitt started Consol’s series of goals just six minutes into the second half when she scored on a loose ball in a crowd of players. Isabella Thompson drove to the goal to start the play, and she fell along with a defender and Pflugerville goalkeeper Judith Odu. That left the net open and the ball loose in front of it. Corbitt got to the ball in time to give the Lady Tigers a 2-1 lead.
Then Abby Ross, who scored Consol’s first-half goal off a free kick by Kayla Tomlinson, beat multiple defenders and scored on a off-balance shot about two minutes later for a 3-1 Consol lead. Tomlinson followed with what turned into the winning goal after her corner kick slipped just past the right post.
Pflugerville (19-3-2) got two goals back but couldn’t find the equalizer, sending Consol to its first regional semifinals since 2016.
“It feels huge,” Blakely said. “The first two [playoff] wins were strong-handed, so tonight we had to grind it out and to [do that] against a team that is that good — I don’t think we’ve faced a team that good all year, and it feels amazing.”
Pflugerville beat Consol’s District 19-5A rival College Station 4-1 last week in the area round, and the Lady Panthers leaned on their physicality again Friday to earn key scoring opportunities.
Isela Ramirez Valdez led the charge with five shots on goal, but Consol’s defense kept her from scoring. Ramirez Valdez’s lone assist came almost halfway through the second half when she raced downfield before sending a backwards pass to Kaitlynn Melton, who put the ball in the top right corner of the net to cut Consol’s lead to 4-2.
“[Ramirez Valdez] is probably the best player I’ve ever coached against,” Blakely said. “She is a heck of a player and should be playing at a good college. We knew if we get flat with her, she’s so fast and she’ll split us. When she got through, it’s because we were flat, and we stepped back, and we were able to keep her at bay.”
Kyndahl Britton scored Pflugerville’s final goal with 11 minutes left on a penalty kick. Britton also scored on a penalty kick to tie the game at 1 in the first half.
Consol’s Hailey Greer held the fort as goalkeeper in her first start of the season due to the absence of senior Alyssa Crites, who led the Lady Tigers to two 5-0 shutout wins in bi-district and area.
“I cannot sing her praise enough,” Blakely said of Greer. “It was her first start all season, and she’s a heck of a keeper. We see it everyday in practice, but she got thrown to the wolves tonight, and she responded and hats off to her.”
Consol will face another top 10 team next week in Friendswood, but Blakely said the Lady Tigers are proving they can hang with the state’s best.
“I feel like we’ve been vastly underrated all year, which is kind of nice going into games,” he said. “But we’ve continued to prove [ourselves] and beat a team that is that good. I hope that people start to take notice that these girls are good.”