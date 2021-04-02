A&M Consolidated girls soccer team uses big second-half surge to beat Pflugerville

Then Abby Ross, who scored Consol’s first-half goal off a free kick by Kayla Tomlinson, beat multiple defenders and scored on a off-balance shot about two minutes later for a 3-1 Consol lead. Tomlinson followed with what turned into the winning goal after her corner kick slipped just past the right post.

Pflugerville (19-3-2) got two goals back but couldn’t find the equalizer, sending Consol to its first regional semifinals since 2016.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It feels huge,” Blakely said. “The first two [playoff] wins were strong-handed, so tonight we had to grind it out and to [do that] against a team that is that good — I don’t think we’ve faced a team that good all year, and it feels amazing.”

Pflugerville beat Consol’s District 19-5A rival College Station 4-1 last week in the area round, and the Lady Panthers leaned on their physicality again Friday to earn key scoring opportunities.

Isela Ramirez Valdez led the charge with five shots on goal, but Consol’s defense kept her from scoring. Ramirez Valdez’s lone assist came almost halfway through the second half when she raced downfield before sending a backwards pass to Kaitlynn Melton, who put the ball in the top right corner of the net to cut Consol’s lead to 4-2.