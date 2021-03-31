A&M Consolidated girls soccer team to face Pflugerville in regional quarterfinals Friday in Giddings

The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team will play eighth-ranked Pflugerville at 7 p.m. Friday in Giddings in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.

Consol (16-4) advanced with a 5-0 victory over 10th-ranked Austin McCallum on Tuesday night at Nelson Field in Austin. Lilly Hickson had a hat trick with Kate Homeyer and Eva Purry adding goals. Bella Thompson, Kayla Tomlinson, Abby Ross, Evelyn Brieden and Homyer had assists, and Alyssa Crites earned the shutout in goal.

It is the fourth time Consol has reached the regional quarterfinals, the last coming in 2016 when the Lady Tigers made it to the regional finals.

Pflugerville (19-2-2) advanced with a 4-1 victory over College Station.

The Pflugerville-Consol winner will play the winner between sixth-ranked Friendswood (22-2-1) and fourth-ranked Port Neches-Groves (22-2-1).