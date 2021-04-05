A&M Consolidated girls soccer team to face No. 6 Friendswood in regional semifinals

The surging A&M Consolidated girls soccer team will play sixth-ranked Friendswood in Class 5A Region III semifinal action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tomball High School.
The unranked Lady Tigers (17-4) will look to build on a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over eighth-ranked Pflugerville (19-3-2). Consol scored a trio of goals in four minutes to break a 1-1 halftime tie for its first regional quarterfinal victory in five years.
“That Pflugerville team that the girls beat on Friday is about as good as it gets,” Consol coach Caleb Blakely said. “They were the real deal, so the fact that our girls went toe-to-toe with them and came out victorious, you gotta realize our confidence is about as high as it can get right now.”
Consol will need that confidence against Friendswood, which has won 19 straight. The Lady Mustangs are coming off a 6-5 shootout victory over fourth-ranked Port Neches-Groves in a match that was tied at 1 after two overtimes.
“The big thing is obviously their center/forward [Olivia Schmidt] is pretty dynamic,” Blakely said. “We’ve got to have a mixture [on defense] that we are smart and don’t got too flat with her. Then our midfield played a really, really good second half against Pflugerville, which is what we expected the whole game. So if they can replicate that and we can go man-for-man in the midfield, I like our chances up top against their defense.”
Schmidt, a sophomore, has 31 goals and 16 assists on 136 shots. She had six shots in Friday’s match as Friendswood (22-2-2) averages 4.4 goals per match.
“They are definitely a creative team,” Blakely said. “[Schmidt] has scored 31, but they have a girl who scored 10 [Emma Saldana], and have girls who have scored eight [Brynn Farrar, Cameryn Peter and Brooke Spinks]. But the one thing I’ll say is every team we’ve played this year has somebody who has scored 20 and 29 or 32. All three of our playoff games have had dynamic forwards. That’s not saying Friendswood isn’t disconcerting, but I think our defense is ready to rise up to the occasion again.”
The only team Consol has lost to in the last 13 matches is District 19-5A champ Magnolia, which twice beat the Lady Tigers 1-0.
“At the end of the day, the game’s going to be dictated in the midfield,” Blakely said. “So it’s going to be about who can grind in there.”
•
NOTES — This is Consol’s third time to make the regional semifinals, the first since 2016 when it reached the regional finals for the only time. … The winner advances to play the winner between 10th-ranked Magnolia (23-1) and unranked Richmond Foster (21-3-1) for the Region III championship. Friendswood won state in 2001 and was runner-up in 1999, 2007 and ’09 with other state tournament appearances in 2000, ’06, ’08 and ’14. The Lady Mustangs reached the regional quarterfinals two years ago.