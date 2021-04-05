A&M Consolidated girls soccer team to face No. 6 Friendswood in regional semifinals

The surging A&M Consolidated girls soccer team will play sixth-ranked Friendswood in Class 5A Region III semifinal action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tomball High School.

The unranked Lady Tigers (17-4) will look to build on a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over eighth-ranked Pflugerville (19-3-2). Consol scored a trio of goals in four minutes to break a 1-1 halftime tie for its first regional quarterfinal victory in five years.

“That Pflugerville team that the girls beat on Friday is about as good as it gets,” Consol coach Caleb Blakely said. “They were the real deal, so the fact that our girls went toe-to-toe with them and came out victorious, you gotta realize our confidence is about as high as it can get right now.”

Consol will need that confidence against Friendswood, which has won 19 straight. The Lady Mustangs are coming off a 6-5 shootout victory over fourth-ranked Port Neches-Groves in a match that was tied at 1 after two overtimes.