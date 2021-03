The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team beat Katy Paetow 2-0 on Thursday night and lost to Magnolia 1-0 on Friday to wrap up District 19-5A play.

Against Paetow, Consol’s Bella Thompson and Abby Ross each scored a goal, and Eva Purry and Oria Ulfarsdottir had assists for the Lady Tigers, who will open the Class 5A playoffs on March 25-27 in the bi-district round.