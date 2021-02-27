 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shuts out Waller
Special to The Eagle

Lily Hickson scored on an assist from Kayla Tomlinson, and the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team made it stand for a 1-0 victory over Waller on Friday in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium.

The match also served as Consol’s annual “Play for Jeter” game in honor of former player Sydney L. Jeter.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Crites earned the shutout in goal with help from Kayla Tomlinson, Grace Tomlinson, Reagan Lee, Ceci Ramos, Kira Merrell, Addy Kieschnick, Meghan Moore and Evelyn Brieden.

Consol won the JV match 2-0.

