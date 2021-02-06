A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shuts out Magnolia West 6-0

The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger soccer team bounced back from a tough loss with a dominating 6-0 victory over the Magnolia West Lady Mustangs on Friday night in District 19-5A action at Tigerland Stadium.

Consol was coming off a hard-fought 2-1 loss to College Station, a match in which the Lady Tigers failed to build on a 1-0 lead. That wasn’t a problem against the Lady Mustangs as Consol’s early lead mushroomed to 3-0 on back-to-back goals by senior forward Abby Ross within 45 seconds. Consol (7-2, 4-1) capped a near perfect first half with freshman midfielder Kate Homeyer blasting a shot over the goalie with 70 seconds left for a 4-0 halftime lead.

“I’m really proud of the girls, because they responded exactly how we needed them to,” Consol coach Caleb Blakley said.

Consol didn’t ease up with the big lead as freshman forward Lily Hickson scored her second goal of the game less than five minutes into the second half. Sophomore Ella Goodwin’s goal completed the scoring with 6:11 left.

“It’s always a concern coming off not only a big loss but a rivalry loss,” Blakley said. “You want to know if the team will respond. We’re building the right culture here where we say when you step on the field, we’re going to go 100% no matter what happened yesterday or tomorrow.”