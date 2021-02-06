A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shuts out Magnolia West 6-0

The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger soccer team bounced back from a tough loss with a dominating 6-0 victory over the Magnolia West Lady Mustangs on Friday night in District 19-5A action at Tigerland Stadium.
Consol was coming off a hard-fought 2-1 loss to College Station, a match in which the Lady Tigers failed to build on a 1-0 lead. That wasn’t a problem against the Lady Mustangs as Consol’s early lead mushroomed to 3-0 on back-to-back goals by senior forward Abby Ross within 45 seconds. Consol (7-2, 4-1) capped a near perfect first half with freshman midfielder Kate Homeyer blasting a shot over the goalie with 70 seconds left for a 4-0 halftime lead.
“I’m really proud of the girls, because they responded exactly how we needed them to,” Consol coach Caleb Blakley said.
Consol didn’t ease up with the big lead as freshman forward Lily Hickson scored her second goal of the game less than five minutes into the second half. Sophomore Ella Goodwin’s goal completed the scoring with 6:11 left.
“It’s always a concern coming off not only a big loss but a rivalry loss,” Blakley said. “You want to know if the team will respond. We’re building the right culture here where we say when you step on the field, we’re going to go 100% no matter what happened yesterday or tomorrow.”
The sharp play and big lead allowed Blakley to substitute freely in the last 20 minutes, but the tone of the match didn’t change as Consol kept Magnolia West (3-4-2, 0-3-2) from mounting any serious attack.
“Everybody played tonight, and we got a big team win,” Blakley said.
In the first few minutes of the match, Consol put tremendous pressure on the Magnolia West goalkeeper, who made a great one-on-one save early, but Hickson broke through with 32:55 showing off a corner kick with Ross getting the assist.
Consol kept the ball in Magnolia West’s territory for the next 10 minutes, resulting in two pretty goals with Evelyn Brieden and Ross both showing off great dribbling skills. Brieden worked through traffic and passed to Ross, who finished with 20:59 showing. After the restart, Ross took a pass from Isabella Thompson, raced down the left side and blasted the ball into the net at 20:14.
“We’ve got some fast forwards,” Blakley said. “We were working and pressing the ball quick and early. The other thing was we knew that we left a lot on the field last week that we didn’t clean up. I think those forwards were even more hungry tonight to pounce and get something quick.”
Brieden added her second assist on Homeyer’s goal just before halftime. Ross picked up her second assist on Hickson’s second goal, and senior midfielder Madeline Hodges assisted on the final goal.
Sophomores Reagan Lee and Hailey Greer combined for the shutout in goal.
