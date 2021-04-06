A&M Consolidated girls soccer team loses to Friendswood 2-0 in regional semifinals

Schmidt scored almost 15 minutes later from long range, this time with the ball landing in the bottom left of the net, which had the Lady Mustang crowd on its feet since Friendswood had missed multiple opportunities to take similar shots in the first half. Schmidt has 33 goals this season.

“We kept her at bay in the first half, and she had two in the second half,” Blakely said. “It’s a game of moments, and obviously she capitalized on those, so hats off to her.”

Friendswood got just two shots on goal in the first half while struggling to outrun Consol’s defense. But the Lady Tigers couldn’t generate scoring opportunities of their own despite four corner kicks from Kayla Tomlinson, who had two assists and a goal in the last two games.

The Lady Mustangs’ first-half scoring chances included two shots from Brooke Spinks that Consol goalkeeper Alyssa Crites stopped with diving saves. Schmidt also took a shot with five minutes left in the first half when she ran up the right side between two Consol defenders, but she kicked it over the net.

“The irony is we played a way worse first half. We were just fortunate to be at 0-0,” Blakely said. “We missed out on some shots in the first half.”