A&M Consolidated girls soccer team loses to district-leading, sixth-ranked Magnolia 1-0

For 71 minutes, just getting a peek at the goal seemed like a victory as the A&M Consolidated and No. 6 Magnolia girls soccer teams controlled Wednesday’s District 19-5A match with their defenses.

A peek was all Magnolia’s Laney Gonzales needed to register the only goal in the Lady Bulldogs’ 1-0 victory at Tigerland Stadium.

Scoring opportunities were at a premium throughout the evenly played match as the teams battled between the penalty boxes for nearly the entire night. The two goalkeepers had to make just five total saves, and the teams managed just five combined corner kicks.

But the defensive struggle turned on the left foot of Gonzales, who slipped a shot past Lady Tiger goalkeeper Alyssa Crites from near the top of the penalty box.

“It was a gut punch,” A&M Consolidated coach Caleb Blakely said. “I thought they had more attacking opportunities than we did, but we had our chances, and that is what we’ve got to get better on is when you have those chances, which one are you going to bury. [Gonzales] is going to have her choice of colleges to play at. We knew we had to slow her down, and we moved some bodies around and I thought we were pretty successful outside of the few opportunities.”