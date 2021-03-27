A&M Consolidated girls soccer team finds offensive stride in playoff win over Montgomery

At the end of every pregrame warmup, the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team practices shooting in a drill the Lady Tigers call “Hammer Time.” The quick workout is meant to push players to create scoring opportunities, something the Lady Tigers have struggled with in the past.
Consol hammered at Montgomery’s goal all night Friday as junior forward Isabella Thompson drilled in three goals, all on second-chance opportunities, to lead the Lady Tigers to a 5-0 victory in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs at Tigerland Stadium.
“[The win] really put an exclamation point on our goal of, ‘Hey, we got to get past bi-district to be a legit program,’ and they did that,” Consol first-year head coach Caleb Blakely said. “We kept creating opportunities and kept keeping people out of our goal, so that’s an exclamation point on getting it done.”
Consol (15-4) advances to the area round for the first time since the 2016-17 season and will face McCallum next week at a site and time to be determined. McCallum beat Bastrop 3-0 to advance.
The Lady Tigers showed no hesitation in the attacking 6-yard box with Thompson scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes. Both of her goals came off of Montgomery goalkeeper Kayla Zimny’s blocks of other Consol attempts.
On Thompson’s first goal, Abby Ross and Evelyn Brieden exchanged passes up the right side of the field before Ross took a shot. Zimny blocked the attempt, but a well-positioned Thompson already in the box turned the rebound into Consol’s first goal.
Ross again set up Thompson’s second goal when her shot came off Zimny’s hands and Thompson broke through a crowd of teammates to tap in her second goal for a 2-0 lead.
“They were really unexpected at first,” Thompson said of her first two goals. “They were off of Ross’ kicks, and they were really surprising but good. [Blakely] told us we needed to come out strong, so we could have a lead, and Montgomery would be down the rest of the game.”
Consol held its lead through halftime then scored three more goals in the second half, including one from Ross and another from Thompson.
Thompson got her hat trick first when she scored inside the box again for a 3-0 lead after Ross’ attempt hit the fingertips of Zimny and landed inches from Thompson’s feet. Ross scored almost six minutes later by driving up the left side, beating a Montgomery defender one-on-one and parking the ball in the bottom right corner of the net.
“This year we’ve really improved on finishing and crossing, just knowing where each other is,” Thompson said of her connection with Ross. “In the beginning of the year it wasn’t that good, but it’s gotten really good.”
While Ross scored just once, she had two assists and earned praise from her coach for serving as Consol’s catalyst.
“Ross is our pony that usually scores,” Blakely said. “She did a great job of checking in and then creating opportunities for other people and playing back to goal. That is exactly what we need from our captain. She wasn’t selfish.”
Montgomery (13-8-2) didn’t have the same luck offensively as Consol’s defense rarely let the Lady Bears mount an attack. Goalkeeper Alyssa Crites didn’t make her first save until 12 minutes before halftime as teammates Kayla Tomlinson, Grace Tomlinson, Brieden, Meghan Moore, Kira Merrell, Addy Kieschnick and Ceci Ramos cleaned up most of Montgomery’s attacks before the Lady Bears could attempt a shot.
“We always say if your keeper’s bored then that’s a good thing,” Blakely said. “[The defenders] were a still wall. Montgomery scores goals on good teams, and they are consistently creating scoring opportunities, and we just dominated them tonight. We adjusted at halftime then played better. Couldn’t be more proud of them for that shutout.”
Consol’s final goal came from Madeline Hodges with less than a minute left, which sent the home crowd into a frenzy as the remaining seconds ticked off the clock. Thompson said hosting the first round in front of their fans gave the Lady Tigers confidence, especially after a goal.
“It was great. It definitely gave us an advantage having all the fans and knowing the field really well,” Thompson said. “It was nice.”
NOTES — College Station’s girls beat New Caney Porter 2-0 on Thursday in the 5A bi-district round, while College Station’s boys lost to Kingwood Park 8-1 on Friday. Bryan’s girls lost to Waxahachie 5-1 in the 6A bi-district round on Friday, while the Viking boys beat Mansfield 4-3 in overtime. Bryan’s Ramiro Moreno scored two goals in the victory, and Javier Munoz and Christopher Chavez each scored one.