A&M Consolidated girls soccer team finds offensive stride in playoff win over Montgomery

Ross again set up Thompson’s second goal when her shot came off Zimny’s hands and Thompson broke through a crowd of teammates to tap in her second goal for a 2-0 lead.

“They were really unexpected at first,” Thompson said of her first two goals. “They were off of Ross’ kicks, and they were really surprising but good. [Blakely] told us we needed to come out strong, so we could have a lead, and Montgomery would be down the rest of the game.”

Consol held its lead through halftime then scored three more goals in the second half, including one from Ross and another from Thompson.

Thompson got her hat trick first when she scored inside the box again for a 3-0 lead after Ross’ attempt hit the fingertips of Zimny and landed inches from Thompson’s feet. Ross scored almost six minutes later by driving up the left side, beating a Montgomery defender one-on-one and parking the ball in the bottom right corner of the net.

“This year we’ve really improved on finishing and crossing, just knowing where each other is,” Thompson said of her connection with Ross. “In the beginning of the year it wasn’t that good, but it’s gotten really good.”

While Ross scored just once, she had two assists and earned praise from her coach for serving as Consol’s catalyst.