A&M Consolidated girls soccer team drops final game at tournament
GEORGETOWN — The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team lost to Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 6-0 to wrap up play at the Governor’s Cup on Saturday.

Consol went 2-1 at the tournament, beating Midland 2-1 on Thursday and Georgetown 1-0 on Friday.

