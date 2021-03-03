A&M Consolidated girls soccer team defeats College Station for first time

As the final seconds ticked off the Tigerland Stadium clock, A&M Consolidated’s players started looking around to see who they would hug first. They sprinted into each other’s arms as the horn sounded, their screams of joy signifying the end of nine years of frustration.

The Lady Tigers used two second-half goals and a stingy defensive effort to defeat College Station 2-0 in girls soccer for the first time since College Station opened its doors.

“They know they made history tonight,” Consol first-year coach Caleb Blakely said. “It’s not the easiest thing to say, but I think for us and for College Station, we kind of metaphorically got this monkey off our backs, and now we got this win and they have this loss, and we can go into [future matchups] with clear heads. In a weird way it put pressure on both teams.”

Consol (10-3, 7-2) led until the final 10 minutes when the two teams met during the first half of District 19-5A play in early February. But College Station rallied to win 2-1, which made Tuesday’s victory that much sweeter for the Lady Tigers.