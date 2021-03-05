 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team blanks Magnolia West 3-0
MAGNOLIA — Kate Homeyer, Evelyn Brieden and Ella Goodwin each scored a goal, and goalkeeper Alyssa Crites kept a clean sheet to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Magnolia West 3-0 on Friday in District 19-5A play.

Consol’s Homeyer and Bella Thompson each had an assist, while Grace Tomlinson, Kayla Tomlinson, Kira Merrell, Meghan Moore, Ceci Ramos, Hailey Greer and Reagan Lee each played a role and sealing the shutout.

Consol also won the JV match 5-0.

