A&M Consolidated girls soccer team blanks Magnolia West 3-0

MAGNOLIA — Kate Homeyer, Evelyn Brieden and Ella Goodwin each scored a goal, and goalkeeper Alyssa Crites kept a clean sheet to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Magnolia West 3-0 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
Consol’s Homeyer and Bella Thompson each had an assist, while Grace Tomlinson, Kayla Tomlinson, Kira Merrell, Meghan Moore, Ceci Ramos, Hailey Greer and Reagan Lee each played a role and sealing the shutout.
Consol also won the JV match 5-0.
