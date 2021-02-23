A&M Consolidated girls soccer team blanks Brenham

The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team defeated Brenham 3-0 in District 19-5A play Monday night as Bella Thompson, Ella Goodwin and Morgan Marino each scored a goal.

Kate Homeyer, Evelyn Brienden and Thompson added assists for Consol. Alyssa Crites earned the shutout in goal with help in front of her from Kayla Tomlinson, Grace Tomlinson, Addy Kieschnick, Evelyn Brieden, Hailey Greer, Meghan Moore and Reagan Lee.

Consol won the JV match 12-0.

Consol will host Waller at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium in its annual “Play for Jeter Game” in tribute of former player Sydney Jeter, who was killed in a car accident in 2013.