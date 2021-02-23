A&M Consolidated girls soccer team blanks Brenham

The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team defeated Brenham 3-0 in 19-5A play Monday night as Bella Thompson, Ella Goodwin and Morgan Marino had goals. Kate Homeyer, Evelyn Brienden and Thompson added assists. Alyssa Crites was the goalkeeper. Playing well in front of her were Kayla Tomlinson, Grace Tomlinson, Addy Kieschnick, Evelyn Brieden, Hailey Greer, Meghan Moore and Reagan Lee. The JV won 12-0.
Consol will play Waller at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium in its annual “Play for Jeter Game” in tribute of former player Sydney Jeter who was killed in a car accident in 2013.
