A&M Consolidated girls soccer team blanks Brenham

The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team defeated Brenham 3-0 in 19-5A play Monday night as Bella Thompson, Ella Goodwin and Morgan Marino had goals. Kate Homeyer, Evelyn Brienden and Thompson added assists. Alyssa Crites was the goalkeeper. Playing well in front of her were Kayla Tomlinson, Grace Tomlinson, Addy Kieschnick, Evelyn Brieden, Hailey Greer, Meghan Moore and Reagan Lee. The JV won 12-0.