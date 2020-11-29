A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins district tuneup

Cierra Gilbert had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, and Sara Hathorn added 10 points, four assists and five steals to help the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Houston St. Agnes 53-39 on Saturday.
Consol will open District 19-5A on Tuesday at Waller.
A&M Consolidated 53, Houston St. Agnes 39
CONSOL — Cierra Gilbert 19, Sara Hathorn 10, Claire Sisco 8, Mia Teran 5, Kira Merrell 3, Brook Roberson 4, Claire McAdams 2, Cami Mosier 2.
Highlights: CONSOL — Cierra Gilbert 13 rebounds, 3 blocks; Sara Hathorn 4 assists, 5 steals; Claire Sisco 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Mia Teran 4 rebounds; Kira Merrell 3 steals; Brook Roberson 3 rebounds.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!