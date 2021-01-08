A&M Consolidated girls basketball team uses defense to seal win over Waller

Consol was oversized by Waller’s height, but the Lady Tigers found ways to drive the lane and make plays in the paint. Senior post Cierra Gilbert was especially strong on the low block, scoring 10 points for Consol.

“We have to stay on her as far as keep working every play, and with her size ... not only is she a presence but also she can change shots on defense and things like that when she’s in the game,” Hines said. “Our other post players aren’t quite as tall, so she battled.”

In the first half, the Lady Tigers battled back from an early deficit to hold a slim 20-19 lead at halftime. Consol hit just 3 of 12 from the field in the first quarter, but Sara Hathorn, who finished with a team-best 14 points, hit a 3-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer to cut Waller’s lead to just 11-10 after one period.

“I’m very proud of my girls because our shots weren’t falling in the first half, and it’s very easy to get your head down and go, ‘Oh well, it’s one of those nights,’ and they didn’t do that tonight,” Hines said. “They really battled and I’m really proud of them.”