A&M Consolidated girls basketball team runs into stout Pflugerville Hendrickson

Consol had few answers for Nelson, who finished with 23 points. She had just two points before Gilbert had to sit due to foul trouble but scored 14 in the final nine minutes of the first half with Gilbert not guarding her.

“She gets those quick fouls, and it’s back on the bench,” Hines said. “That just changes our chemistry as far as height and what we can do. I just had to keep mixing it up, pulling some stuff out of my bag ... zone, man [defense] ... it was tough.”

The tide didn’t turn for the Lady Tigers in the second half. Consol had six turnovers early in the third quarter that turned into 15 Hendrickson points and allowed the Lady Hawks to open a 57-27 lead with 3:58 left in the period.

Consol fought to stay in the game and pulled as close as 17 at 59-42 with 6:46 left in the game.

The Lady Tigers’ playoff run may prove helpful building momentum for next season. Consol graduates just three seniors and returns four starters.

“There’s so many young people on my bench,” Hines said. “The seniors are going to hurt us when they graduate, but I’m telling you right now, the young people and seeing how this is the way it’s supposed to be is huge.”

Pflugerville Hendrickson 70 A&M Consolidated 48