A&M Consolidated girls basketball team runs into stout Pflugerville Hendrickson

ROCKDALE — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team left it all on the court Wednesday night, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t challenge No. 9 Pflugerville Hendrickson, falling to the talented Lady Hawks 70-48 in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Consol finishes its season at 13-8 overall. The Lady Tigers were seeking their first regional tournament berth since 2015 when they advanced to the regional finals.
“Nobody really thought we were going to be here,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “I said, ‘We were believing and we were proving some people wrong and that’s a good feeling, but if it doesn’t burn, then we didn’t work hard enough.’ ... I just told them, ‘Leave it all on the court,’ and I’m proud of them, because that’s what they did.”
For the third straight game, senior forward Cierra Gilbert got two fouls in the first quarter and sat the remainder of the first half. Although Consol had prevailed the last two rounds in spite of Gilbert’s absence, the Lady Tigers weren’t able to weather this storm.
Gilbert scored Consol’s first seven points to put the Lady Tigers up 7-2 with 5:33 left in the first quarter but exited with 1:57 left and Consol down 12-9.
With Gilbert on the bench, Hendrickson went to work led by senior guard Zoe Nelson. The Lady Hawks went on a 26-8 run to build a 38-17 lead with 2:10 remaining in the first half.
Consol had few answers for Nelson, who finished with 23 points. She had just two points before Gilbert had to sit due to foul trouble but scored 14 in the final nine minutes of the first half with Gilbert not guarding her.
“She gets those quick fouls, and it’s back on the bench,” Hines said. “That just changes our chemistry as far as height and what we can do. I just had to keep mixing it up, pulling some stuff out of my bag ... zone, man [defense] ... it was tough.”
The tide didn’t turn for the Lady Tigers in the second half. Consol had six turnovers early in the third quarter that turned into 15 Hendrickson points and allowed the Lady Hawks to open a 57-27 lead with 3:58 left in the period.
Consol fought to stay in the game and pulled as close as 17 at 59-42 with 6:46 left in the game.
The Lady Tigers’ playoff run may prove helpful building momentum for next season. Consol graduates just three seniors and returns four starters.
“There’s so many young people on my bench,” Hines said. “The seniors are going to hurt us when they graduate, but I’m telling you right now, the young people and seeing how this is the way it’s supposed to be is huge.”
Pflugerville Hendrickson 70 A&M Consolidated 48
HENDRICKSON (25-2) — Nelson 23, Carter 13, Suarez 12, Loving 10, Fuller 5, Ward 3, Franklin 2, Moyers 2.