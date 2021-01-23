 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team race past Brenham for district win on Friday
Wendy Hines

A&M Consolidated promoted Wendy Hines to replace recently retired Karen Heintz as the girls basketball head coach on Aug. 8, 2016.

 Eagle file photo

BRENHAM — Claire Sisco scored 17 points and had four steals, and Cierra Gilber had 11 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Brenham 76-34 on Friday in District 19-5A play.

Consol’s Kira Merrell also had 11 points and two steals. Sarah Hathorn had 10 points, four assists and two steals, and Brook Roberson scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Consol (9-6, 7-5) will host Magnolia West on Tuesday at Tiger Gym. Brenham fell to 2-17 overall and 1-11 in district.

A&M Consolidated 76, Brenham 34

CONSOL (9-6, 7-5) — Claire Sisco 17, Cierra Gilbert 11, Kira Merrell 11, Sarah Hathorn 10, Brook Roberson 10, Mia Teran 9, Cami Mosier 6, Claire Mcadams 2.

Highlights: CONSOL — Sisco 4 steals, 8 for 9 free throws; Gilbert 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks;

Merrell 2 steals; Hathorn 4 assists, 2 steals; Roberson 7 rebounds; Mosier 7 rebounds; Mcadams 3 assists.

JV: Consol won 38-27 (CONSOL — Kourtney Hopcus 16)

Freshman: Consol won 37-19 (CONSOL — Hailey Foster 9)

