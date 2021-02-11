A&M Consolidated girls basketball team on hot streak heading into playoffs

Hines thought the Lady Tigers sold themselves short with a bland effort.

“I talked to the girls and asked them what they thought, and they’re really motivated,” Hines said. “It’s not a revenge thing by any means. It’s, ‘Hey, let’s get together and give them a better game than we did last year.’”

To have a chance at advancing, Consol will need to play better defense against 6-foot-1 New Caney guard Tori Garza, who scored 18 points in the victory. The Oklahoma State signee was the 20-5A offensive player of the year last season in leading the Lady Eagles to a program-record 27 victories.

“She’s a great shooter and great player,” Hines said. “She’s on everybody’s radar, so we’re going to have to contain her.”

New Caney (18-9) beat Montgomery Lake Creek (16-10) by a 45-37 final to earn the second seed in 20-5A after both were 12-2 in district. Garza had eight points and seven steals. Abby Dittman had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mic’Kayla Leftridge added 13 points.

“We’re really going to have to work on containing [Garza], but we’ve got to stop the rest of them,” Hines said. “She’s got a good cast around her.”

NOTES — New Caney first-year head coach Dani Froggatt, who graduated from the school, served as an assistant the past five seasons under Tricia Mize, who died in April after a short battle with cancer. Mize coached New Caney for six seasons. Last year’s bi-district victory over Consol was the program’s first playoff win in 15 years. ... The New Caney-Consol winner advances to play the winner of Pflugerville Weiss-Austin, who played Thursday night.